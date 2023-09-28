Decades-old dream of Rayadandi people to be fulfilled

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 03:48 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Peddapalli: The decades-old dream of the people of Rayadandi village is going to come true very soon with the district administration gearing up to distribute assigned land pattas of Kurzukammi (acquired) lands.

Based on the State government’s instructions, Survey and Land Records department officials are doing the survey of lands that fall under Rayadandi village. While the survey of agricultural lands was already completed, the houses are being measured. Officials are planning to submit the report to the government by surveying the entire Kurzukammi lands spread in 1,018 acres in the limits of the village.

Farmers and residents of the village are happy since the long standing struggle of the local people is going to materialize. It was in 1946 that the then Nizam government acquired 1,018 acres of land on the outskirts of Rayadandi for the construction of the Azamabad Power Plant.

While some people got compensation, a majority of them got nothing. Meanwhile, the Nizam’s State was merged with the Indian union without taking up any construction in the lands. Later, the lands were placed in Kurzukammi land records. All the people, who handed over the land to the Nizam’s government, were in possession of the land and were continuing agriculture and other activities.

Rayadandi residents, who launched an agitation to get their lands back, approached the court in 1972 but could not get a judgment in their favor. In 1996, the then TDP government allocated 390 acres including 185 acres of Kurzukammi lands to BPL Company for setting up of a power project. As BPL refused to take Kurzukammi lands, the government registered the land on the name of the company under a one time settlement. Taking it as an advantage, villagers again approached the court and got a judgment in their favor in 2012.

Based on the court directions, the then government had carried out an enjoyment survey. However, this too got delayed. After the formation of Telangana in 2014, they approached the then Ramagundam MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana, but to no avail. Then, MLA Korukanti Chander took up the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who then instructed officials to look into the matter. The Revenue department has now decided to issue assigned land pattas since it was not possible to give normal land pattas and instructed local officials to take up surveys, which are now in the final stages.