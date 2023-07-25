Hyderabad Metro extension to be discussed in next Cabinet meeting, says KTR

KT Rama Rao said that extension of Hyderabad Metro services in the city was a priority issue for the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Asserting that extension of Hyderabad Metro services in the city was a priority issue for the State government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the matter would be taken up for discussion in the next Cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already directed the Municipal Administration department to prepare proposals to this effect.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Minister said sustainable mobility and shared mobility were the only solutions to maintain a balance between growth and infrastructure.

“We will be taking up extension of Metro lines as a priority subject in the next cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister has already asked my department to prepare proposals towards this. Sustainable mobility & shared mobility are the only solutions to maintain a balance between growth & infrastructure needed,” he said in the post, which was in reply to a few commuters who appealed to the Minister to consider sustainable mobility in Hyderabad.

“Not too late to fix this. If any city can get out of this mess, that’s Hyderabad with good road network, ORR, metro, train & political will Need thousands of buses at low fares & increased frequency of Metro & MMTS,” WRI India Fellow Srinivas Alavilli had tweeted.

The State government has been working on extending the Metro network from the existing 71 km to 250 km in the city. Under this initiative, tenders have been floated for executing the 31-km Airport Metro Express from Raidurg to Shamshabad and two companies have filed their bids for the Rs.5,688 crore project.

The Minister had recently stated that 1,000 new electric buses would also be introduced on the city roads shortly, besides executing the 31-km Airport Express, which was not just for airport commuters but would also provide better transportation for employees working in the Financial District and neighbouring areas.