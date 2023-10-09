Decisive victory for BRS in upcoming polls: KTR

Minutes after the election schedule was announced, Rama Rao took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and exuded confidence that the BRS would emerge triumphant for the third consecutive term. He said the history and future of Telangana and its people were intertwined with the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and none could break the bond.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao predicted a decisive victory for the ruling BRS in the elections to the Telangana Assembly. He declared that the upcoming Assembly polls would be a one-sided affair in favour of the ruling party.

The BRS working president stated that the Telangana Assembly elections would herald a new chapter in South India with the people electing an “able and skilled leadership” for the third term, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leading the State on the progressive path. “The pink rose (BRS) will bloom with people’s blessings, while the defeat is inevitable for the Opposition parties yet again,” Rama Rao asserted.

Setting the tone for the poll campaign, Rama Rao said the State witnessed a comprehensive progress under the Chandrashekhar Rao government. While the Telangana movement’s aspirations led the first Assembly elections in 2014, the second Assembly elections held in 2018 was all about “celebrating welfare”. “The results of the upcoming elections will be dictated by the decade-long rule of the BRS,” he said.

The Minister also took a swipe at the opposition, stating that both the Congress and the BJP gave up even before the war began. He asserted that the BRS was poised to surpass its own previous electoral records. The BRS was on the verge of achieving another electoral milestone, he added, hinting at the possibility of “hitting a century” in the upcoming election.