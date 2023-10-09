Telangana CH&FW invites online applications for ANM Training Course 2023-24

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare (CH&FW), Telangana has invited online applications from female candidates for admission into fist year Multipurpose Health Workers (Female)/ANM Training Course for the academic year 2023-24 batch, being conducted by Government and Private MPHW (F) Training Schools in Telangana.

The last date for online submission of applications and payment of registration fee of Rs 200 in the form of DD (from any nationalized bank) is October 20. The selection process will be completed by October 31 and the classes will commence from November 1, 2023.

For further details, candidates can contact concerned Principal, Government MPHFW (F) Training Institutes/ Regional Training Centres/ District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HO) and private training schools.

For details: http://chfw.telangana.gov.in