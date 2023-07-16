Deepesh clinches gold in National Open Karate Championship

Y Siva Deepesh Patro clinched gold in the National Open Karate Championship held at KVB Indoor Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Medal winners of the National Open Karate Championship on Sunday

Hyderabad: Y Siva Deepesh Patro clinched gold in the National Open Karate Championship held at KVB Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Deepesh secured gold medal in the age 12, 50 kg category in the championship ahead of Vedansh Prasad (age 12, 45 kg) and Abhiram SVPKH (age 13, 55kg) in the second and third spots respectively.

Results: Medal winners. 1. Y Siva Deepesh Patro (Kata Gold, Age 12yrs, Weight 50), 2. Vedansh Prasad (Kata Gold, Age 12yrs Weight 45), 3. Abhiram SVPKH (Kata Silver, Age 13yrs Weight 55), 4. Arjun Abilash (Kata Gold, Age 10yrs Weight -55), 5. Aarav Bhuwania (Kumite Gold, Age 10yrs Weight 40), 6. Bhavya Meenakshi (Kumite Bronze, Age 10yrs Weight 55), 7. Mohith Yada (Kata Bronze, Age 13 yrs Weight 50), 8. Aleti Abhinav (Kata Silver, Age 13yrs Weight -55).

