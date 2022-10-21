End your job search with DEET

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready?

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Company : Hiringhood

Job Role : Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: Btech / MBA

Location : Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Should have good communication skills

Contact: 9154993643

Company: Quality-Matrix

Position:Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification- Any Graduate

Skills- API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience- 4 to 6 years Any of similar experience

Salary- As per norms

Work location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore

Looking for Immediate joiners

Work from office only

Contact- 9618341931

Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sale’s Consultant – Only Female

Job Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in Automobile sale’s

CTC: Rs 1.8LPA for Fresher; Experience candidates based on Previous CTC

Role: Develop an in-depth understanding of our current car inventory and use that knowledge to encourage customers to make a purchase to grow our customer base Assist in setting up the sales lot or the showroom floor for promotions and to put new models on display

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Vacancies: 10

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Mini 2.5 Years in Automobile sale’s (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda, Mahindra)

CTC Offered: based on Previous CTC

Office Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Role: Develop an in-depth understanding of our current car inventory and use that knowledge to encourage customers to make a purchase to grow our customer base Assist in setting up the sales lot or the showroom floor for promotions and to put new models on display

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Contact Details: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Company: Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 L per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Company: ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification:Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills : Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all type of recovery, Out bound process.

Contact: 9493083018

Company: KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

JD: Candidates has to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secundrabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally,

Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Company: Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.

Title: service technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: Rs 11, 000 incentives

Experience: not required

Skills required: non

Location: west marredpally, kukatpally, sainikpuri, malakpet, panjagutta, kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

SHRIRAM LIFE INSURANCE

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organization in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc. Managing Attendance , Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim’s

Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities

Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Company: Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10Years

Salary: up to rs 10LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.

Contact: 9346452934

Company: NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 Years

Salary: Rs 10k/month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact:9703151101

Company: SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: Rs 18,000/month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 Years

Qualification; ITI& Diploma

Contact:8639174581

Company Name : Sresta Organics

Mail id : faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Job profile : Store executive

Exp : min 6 Months in fmcg

Bike & licence mandatory

Office location : Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary : Rs 15,000 take hom

Mobile : 919701678981

Company Name : Beyond Square

Job profile : Sales Support Executive

Exp : 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location : Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs, 15,000 take home

Mobile : 919849494940

Company Name : Beyond Square

Job profile : Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience : 0-2 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age: 18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Office location : Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Work timings: 10a.m.-6p.m.

Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000/-month

Mobile : 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Company : LIC India

Job Role : Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location : Peddapalli

Age : 23-24yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/Month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Tele – callers or Retention Executive

Salary : Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Fresher’s can apply

Gender : Male / Female

Contact: 9811025640

Company: paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

