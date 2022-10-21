End your job search with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready?
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume
Company : Hiringhood
Job Role : Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: Btech / MBA
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: 9154993643
Company: Quality-Matrix
Position:Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification- Any Graduate
Skills- API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience- 4 to 6 years Any of similar experience
Salary- As per norms
Work location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore
Looking for Immediate joiners
Work from office only
Contact- 9618341931
Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Sale’s Consultant – Only Female
Job Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in Automobile sale’s
CTC: Rs 1.8LPA for Fresher; Experience candidates based on Previous CTC
Role: Develop an in-depth understanding of our current car inventory and use that knowledge to encourage customers to make a purchase to grow our customer base Assist in setting up the sales lot or the showroom floor for promotions and to put new models on display
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Mini 2.5 Years in Automobile sale’s (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda, Mahindra)
CTC Offered: based on Previous CTC
Office Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Role: Develop an in-depth understanding of our current car inventory and use that knowledge to encourage customers to make a purchase to grow our customer base Assist in setting up the sales lot or the showroom floor for promotions and to put new models on display
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Contact Details: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Company: Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 L per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Company: ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers 50
Qualification:Minimum inter
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: minimum knowledge of system
Communication skills : Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking Recovery, all type of recovery, Out bound process.
Contact: 9493083018
Company: KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
JD: Candidates has to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto Rs 20,000 Incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secundrabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally,
Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Company: Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.
Title: service technician
Minimum Qualification: not required
Salary: Rs 11, 000 incentives
Experience: not required
Skills required: non
Location: west marredpally, kukatpally, sainikpuri, malakpet, panjagutta, kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
SHRIRAM LIFE INSURANCE
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support Organization in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc. Managing Attendance , Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim’s
Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities
Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Company: Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10Years
Salary: up to rs 10LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934
Company: NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 Years
Salary: Rs 10k/month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101
Company: SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000/month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact:8639174581
Company Name : Sresta Organics
Mail id : faisal.k@srestaorganic.com
Job profile : Store executive
Exp : min 6 Months in fmcg
Bike & licence mandatory
Office location : Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary : Rs 15,000 take hom
Mobile : 919701678981
Company Name : Beyond Square
Job profile : Sales Support Executive
Exp : 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location : Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs, 15,000 take home
Mobile : 919849494940
Company Name : Beyond Square
Job profile : Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience : 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age: 18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Office location : Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Work timings: 10a.m.-6p.m.
Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000/-month
Mobile : 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com
Company : LIC India
Job Role : Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807
Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/Month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Company: SantaIndia
Position: Tele – callers or Retention Executive
Salary : Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Fresher’s can apply
Gender : Male / Female
Contact: 9811025640
Company: paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com