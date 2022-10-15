DEET: Hiring financial planners, test engineers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 15 October 22

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application.

DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume, ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes.

Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume, download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume



LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Minimum SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

SantaIndia

Position: Field support engineer, hiring for reputed broadband company

Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad only

Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI, CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Minimum six months in FMCG

Bike & licence mandatory

Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home

Contact: 919701678981

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/QAs/SMEs/Technical Leads

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, functional, selenium with appium, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4-6 years similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru

Looking for immediate joiners, work from office only

Contact: 9618341931

Hiringhood

Position: Product sales specialist

Qualification: BTech/MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Should have good communication skills

Contact: hr@hiringhood.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com