Friday, Oct 14, 2022
DEET: Hiring financial planners, test engineers

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 15 October 22
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application.

DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume, ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes.

Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume, download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

LIC India

Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807

SantaIndia

Position: Field support engineer, hiring for reputed broadband company
Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad only
Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI, CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive
Experience: Minimum six months in FMCG
Bike & licence mandatory
Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home
Contact: 919701678981

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/QAs/SMEs/Technical Leads
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, functional, selenium with appium, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4-6 years similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru
Looking for immediate joiners, work from office only
Contact: 9618341931

Hiringhood

Position: Product sales specialist
Qualification: BTech/MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: hr@hiringhood.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

 

