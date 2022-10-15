DEET: Hiring financial planners, test engineers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, through which you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
SantaIndia
Position: Field support engineer, hiring for reputed broadband company
Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad only
Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI, CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
Sresta Organics
Position: Store executive
Experience: Minimum six months in FMCG
Bike & licence mandatory
Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home
Contact: 919701678981
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/QAs/SMEs/Technical Leads
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, functional, selenium with appium, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4-6 years similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru
Looking for immediate joiners, work from office only
Contact: 9618341931
Hiringhood
Position: Product sales specialist
Qualification: BTech/MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: hr@hiringhood.com
