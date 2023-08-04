DEET: Jobs in retail sector made easy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET, or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it.

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Buying Assistant

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Skills: Good Communication

Experience: Fresher

Salary:Rs 2 LPA – Rs 3 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Liaison Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 2 years – 4 years (with relevant industry experience)

Salary: Rs 2 LPA – Rs 5 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Sales Woman

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th

Experience: Relevant experience in retail mall, freshers are welcome”

Salary: Rs 1 LPA Rs – 2 LPA

Vacancies: 9

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Assistant Manager Retail – Relation

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 3 years – 5 years (with relevant experience in retail or mall)

Salary: Rs 3 LPA – Rs 4 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Conscience’)

Profile: Telecaller

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Job Type: Full time

Salary: Rs 1,08,000 – Rs 1,68,000 per year

Vacancies: 10

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘ROS India’)

Profile: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Job Type: Full time

Salary: Rs 4,50,000 – Rs 5,50,000 per year

Vacancies: 2

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Medvarsity’)

Profile: Admission Counsellor

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Job Type: Full time

Salary: Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 6,00,000 per year

Vacancies: 4

Contact kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Axis Bank’)

Profile: Customer Care Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 2,46,000 per year

Vacancies: 15

Contact kalyani@vtekis.com

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Junior Software Trainer

Location: Madhapur

Description: Working on upcoming projects, Training New Batches, New software development

Required Skills: Domain Technical Knowledge, Excellent communication skills

Note: Work From Home

Qualification: Any Graduate degree

Salary: Rs 1.5 LPA – Rs 4.5 LPA

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 9652867807

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Web Research Associate

Location: Punjagutta

Description: Do the web researching, Analysis of the current product market, Pricing Techniques

Required Skills: Excellent English and Advanced MS Excel

Note: Work From Home

Qualification: Any Graduate degree

Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA – Rs 4 LPA

Experience: 2 years – 6 years

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9652867807

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

