DEET: Jobs in retail sector made easy

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Buying Assistant
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Skills: Good Communication
Experience: Fresher
Salary:Rs 2 LPA – Rs 3 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Liaison Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 2 years – 4 years (with relevant industry experience)
Salary: Rs 2 LPA – Rs 5 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Sales Woman
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 10th
Experience: Relevant experience in retail mall, freshers are welcome”
Salary: Rs 1 LPA Rs – 2 LPA
Vacancies: 9
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Assistant Manager Retail – Relation
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 3 years – 5 years (with relevant experience in retail or mall)
Salary: Rs 3 LPA – Rs 4 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Conscience’)
Profile: Telecaller
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Job Type: Full time
Salary: Rs 1,08,000 – Rs 1,68,000 per year
Vacancies: 10
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘ROS India’)
Profile: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Job Type: Full time
Salary: Rs 4,50,000 – Rs 5,50,000 per year
Vacancies: 2
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Medvarsity’)
Profile: Admission Counsellor
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Job Type: Full time
Salary: Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 6,00,000 per year
Vacancies: 4
Contact kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Axis Bank’)
Profile: Customer Care Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 2,46,000 per year
Vacancies: 15
Contact kalyani@vtekis.com
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Junior Software Trainer
Location: Madhapur
Description: Working on upcoming projects, Training New Batches, New software development
Required Skills: Domain Technical Knowledge, Excellent communication skills
Note: Work From Home
Qualification: Any Graduate degree
Salary: Rs 1.5 LPA – Rs 4.5 LPA
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 9652867807
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Web Research Associate
Location: Punjagutta
Description: Do the web researching, Analysis of the current product market, Pricing Techniques
Required Skills: Excellent English and Advanced MS Excel
Note: Work From Home
Qualification: Any Graduate degree
Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA – Rs 4 LPA
Experience: 2 years – 6 years
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9652867807
