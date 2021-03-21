Defeating world champions a big boost: Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen defeated reigning world champion and former two-time world champion en route to semifinal before clinching the bronze medal

Hyderabad: Returning to the ring after a year’s gap, Nizamabad pugilist Nikhat Zareen made a huge statement in the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey where she defeated reigning world champion and former two-time world champion en route to semifinal before clinching the bronze medal. The 24-year-old lost to 2019 World Championship silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinals

The State boxer was nervous as well as excited to be back in action after a long gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. But surpassing everyone’s expectations, the youngster put up strong back-to-back performances. She faced reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the first round and defeated her 5-0. In the quarterfinals, she downed two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan 4-1. However, her fine journey ended in the semifinals and she had to settle for a bronze medal.

Nevertheless, the boxer is delighted with her performance. Speaking to Telangana Today from Istanbul, the Nizamabad girl said, “I was so excited to compete in the ring after a long time. When I saw the draws, I knew that I had to beat world championship medallists on each passing day. I felt it was the right opportunity to showcase my game to everyone. I thought I would give my best and take whatever result comes from the tournament and learn from it. But the way I played I was very happy. I defeated two world champions.”

Talking about her first bout, she said, “As it was my first tournament after a long time, I was nervous about my game and how my body would take it. But I’m satisfied with my show. I need to improve in a few aspects of my game. I’m sure I will come back stronger.”

Having been in the news for challenging Indian boxing legend Mary Kom in the Tokyo Olympics selection trials, Nikhat saw this as a great opportunity to prove her mettle. The former junior world champion also felt the two wins will give her a lot of confidence for the tough season ahead. “I knew if I could win against big names, people would talk about my game. I wanted everyone to notice my game. I am happy I could do that. These two wins are a big boost for me. The tournament gave me very good experience and a lot of confidence. I will learn from this tournament and will make my country proud in future tournaments,” she added.

Speaking about her loss in the semifinal, she said, “Though I lost the semis, I’m happy with the way I played. She was from the host nation and that was her big advantage. I knew that the decision would be in her favour. But I thought I should show beautiful boxing in the ring and people should remember and appreciate my boxing. I have started 2021 with a medal and with a great performance by defeating the world champion.”

With Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up next year, the boxer is firmly focused on winning medals for the country.

