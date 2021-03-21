Defeating world champions a big boost: Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Returning to the ring after a year’s gap, Nizamabad pugilist Nikhat Zareen made a huge statement in the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey where she defeated reigning world champion and former two-time world champion en route to semifinal before clinching the bronze medal. The 24-year-old lost to 2019 World Championship silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinals
The State boxer was nervous as well as excited to be back in action after a long gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. But surpassing everyone’s expectations, the youngster put up strong back-to-back performances. She faced reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the first round and defeated her 5-0. In the quarterfinals, she downed two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan 4-1. However, her fine journey ended in the semifinals and she had to settle for a bronze medal.
Nevertheless, the boxer is delighted with her performance. Speaking to Telangana Today from Istanbul, the Nizamabad girl said, “I was so excited to compete in the ring after a long time. When I saw the draws, I knew that I had to beat world championship medallists on each passing day. I felt it was the right opportunity to showcase my game to everyone. I thought I would give my best and take whatever result comes from the tournament and learn from it. But the way I played I was very happy. I defeated two world champions.”
Talking about her first bout, she said, “As it was my first tournament after a long time, I was nervous about my game and how my body would take it. But I’m satisfied with my show. I need to improve in a few aspects of my game. I’m sure I will come back stronger.”
Having been in the news for challenging Indian boxing legend Mary Kom in the Tokyo Olympics selection trials, Nikhat saw this as a great opportunity to prove her mettle. The former junior world champion also felt the two wins will give her a lot of confidence for the tough season ahead. “I knew if I could win against big names, people would talk about my game. I wanted everyone to notice my game. I am happy I could do that. These two wins are a big boost for me. The tournament gave me very good experience and a lot of confidence. I will learn from this tournament and will make my country proud in future tournaments,” she added.
Speaking about her loss in the semifinal, she said, “Though I lost the semis, I’m happy with the way I played. She was from the host nation and that was her big advantage. I knew that the decision would be in her favour. But I thought I should show beautiful boxing in the ring and people should remember and appreciate my boxing. I have started 2021 with a medal and with a great performance by defeating the world champion.”
With Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up next year, the boxer is firmly focused on winning medals for the country.
Also read:
Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze in Bosphorus tournament
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .