CM KCR congratulates Nikhat Zareen, Nandini for Asian Games medals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has congratulated athletes from Telangana who continued to make their mark at the ongoing Asian Games in China, bringing home medals that have made the State and the nation proud.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen secured a well-deserved bronze medal in the Asian Games, while Agasara Nandini, a student from Telangana State Residential Welfare Educational Institutions, earned a bronze medal in the Heptathlon event.

The Chief Minister, expressing his delight over these achievements by Telangana’s sports talents, lauded Nikhat Zareen and Agasara Nandini for their outstanding performances and bringing laurels to the State.

He commended the Gurukul schools of Telangana on its role in nurturing talent not only in academics but also in sports. He emphasized that Telangana’s athletes have not only brought fame to the State but also to the entire nation.

The Chief Minister reiterated the State government’s commitment to support sports by promoting and nurturing the talents of Telangana’s youth. He affirmed that this support will continue, encouraging more young athletes to excel on both national and international platforms.