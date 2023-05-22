Collector inspects work on Gajwel Urban Park

Collector has instructed officials to finalize the remaining construction work in Gajwel Urban Park in order to attract more tourists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Siddipet: Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has instructed officials to finalize the remaining construction work on 12 cottages in Gajwel Urban Park in order to attract more tourists.

During a visit to the park located at Sangapur near Gajwel on Monday, the Collector emphasized the need to purchase furniture and ensure the provision of electricity supply and other essential amenities to make the cottages suitable for tourists. Patil highlighted that the government had already invested Rs 1.5 crore in the construction of these 12 cottages. During his visit, he inspected the walking track, watchtower, and other facilities within the park.

To enhance tourist attraction, Patil suggested erecting signboards along the Rajiv Rahadhari to promote the facilities available at Gajwel Urban Park. The Collector also encouraged officials to utilize social networking sites to spread information about the park. In addition, Patil directed them to provide top-notch facilities for walkers to encourage regular visits from Gajwel citizens during mornings and evenings. To further enhance visitor experiences, he recommended the purchase of special cycles for park visitors to explore the area. Divisional Forest Officer Srinivas, Forest Range Officer Kiran Kumar, and others were present during the visit.