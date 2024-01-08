Deliver Custom Milled Rice to FCI by January end, Uttam tells officials

Citing complaints from the Central government officials over alleged delay in delivery of Custom Milled Rice during his recent Delhi visit, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly warned against any delay in delivery of CMR to FCI

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the officials to complete the delivery of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by January 31. Citing complaints from the Central government officials over alleged delay in delivery of CMR (Custom Milled Rice) during his recent Delhi visit, he strongly warned against any delay in delivery of CMR to FCI.

In a video conference with the District Collectors and Civil Supplies officials from Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted the Civil Supplies Corporation to supply 7.83 lakh tonnes of rice pertaining to Vaanakalam season and another 35 lakh tonnes of rice for the Yasangi season by the end of January. Thus, around 42 lakh tonnes of CMR should be milled and supplied by the millers in the next few days.

The Minister pointed out the financial strain on the Civil Supplies Corporation, which has incurred debts of Rs 58,000 crore and losses of Rs 11,000 crore over the last decade due to delays in rice deliveries. He warned that a further delay could have severe consequences for future allocations to Telangana, urging officials to improve procedures and streamline the process.

Expressing concerns over the poor quality of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, Uttam Kumar Reddy warned of strict action against those recycling or diverting rice meant for the poor. He addressed complaints from ration shop owners, directing officials to investigate the reported shortfall of 4-5 kg per rice bag. Further, he suggested a daily target approach and ensure timely delivery of rice to reduce fiscal burden on the Civil Supplies Corporation as well as the State finances.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan interacted with District Collectors, assessing targets and achievements. The Chief Secretary cautioned that action would be taken against the Collectors in districts with low procurement, if they fail to meet rice distribution targets to FCI.