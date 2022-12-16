Demand for merger of 14 villages of Maharashtra with Telangana gets louder

Demand gets louder as they are keen on availing benefits of a host of innovative welfare schemes and development activities taken up by newly created state

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Dwellers of 14 villages in Kerameri mandal and situated on the disputed borders of Telangana and Maharashtra have been seeking merger of their habitations permanently with Telangana since many decades. But, their dream continues to a be mirage.

However, their demand gets louder as they are keen on availing benefits of a host of innovative welfare schemes and development activities taken up by newly created state. They cite a verdict pronounced by the High Court in 1996.

Villages such as Parandholi, Kota, Mukdamguda, Lendijala, Shankarloddi, Bolapatar, Anthapur, Lendiguda, Esapur, Indranagar, Gouri, Padmavati, Maharajguda and Lakmapur in Kerameri mandal are located on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra states. Their language is Hindi. So, they were merged with Maharashtra during linguistic reorganization of states in 1960.

But, the habitations are caught in a legal tangle as there is clarity over geographical boundaries of the two statues. Based on a report submitted jointly by the revenue and forest departments, the High Court delivered a judgment, stating that the villages belonged to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1996. Maharashtra government then challenged the verdict and approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the issue so far.

The residents are, however, enjoying fruits of welfare schemes and developments implemented by the states. They are paying taxes to both governments. But, they are more showing interest to be a part of this state than being with Maharashtra after reaping fruits of first-of-its kind schemes namely Kalyana Laxmi, Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, Mission Bhageeratha and many other initiatives extended by the young state.

Vagmare Shubhabai, a 61-year old woman from Parandoli said that she was getting Asara pension of Rs 2,000, while physically changed son Babasaheb was being given Rs 3,000 per month under the initiative of Telangana. She stated that the government was extending Rs 1,000 per month. Comparing the difference in the monetary benefit, she opined that their village could be merged with Telugu speaking state.

“My parents were able to receive Rs 100,116 under Kalyana Laxmi scheme which helped them to perform my wedding. The aid eased financial burden caused by the marriage and brought huge respite to my father and mother. I feel the villages should be clubbed with Telangana because the Maharashtra government is not implementing similar scheme to the economically weak families,” Roshini Kilare, a newly wedded woman remarked.

Village Households Population Male Female

1. Parandholi 93 358 193 165

2. Kota 86 342 184 158

3. Mukdamguda 93 506 264 242

4. Lendijala 11 60 29 31

5. Shankarloddi 44 177 92 85

6. Bolapatar 74 255 138 117

7. Anthapur 50 261 142 119

8. Lendiguda 99 476 240 236

9. Esapur 46 193 104 89

10. Lakmapur 69 329 171 158

11. Indranagar 65 294 151 143

12. Padmavathi 29 128 64 64

13. Maharajguda 76 295 159 136

14. Gouri 63 284 145 139