Demand for retro open-top cars fading away

The cars which were once in demand for celebratory wedding procession are being replaced by luxury cars today

By varun keval Published Date - 07:45 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

An open-top car gets decked up for a wedding procession at Gunfoundry in Hyderabad.. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: There are many things that make the wedding a beautiful and joyous affair, and one among them is the celebratory wedding procession or baarat with the couples seated in a car and guests spearheading the baraat dancing to lively music. And what attracts the wedding guests and onlookers are the long red open-top cars decorated with flowers and other sparkling elements.

The cars that were once in great demand are now slowly fading away as they are being replaced by modern luxury cars such as Benz, Audi, and BMW, among others.

“Customers these days are opting for luxury cars because of the craze for high-end cars. The wedding season has already commenced but I don’t see people showing much interest in the open-top cars,” said Javeed, who owns three cars at Gunfoundry.

The business was started by two friends Shaym Rao and Bahadur in 1959 at Gunfoundry with three Chevrolet Impala cars. At one point in time, in the 90s, there were over 40 cars owned by different owners, but now the number dropped to mere 12. Many owners have sold their cars over the course of time due to dull business.

The 12 retro cars that can be seen parked in a single row year-round on Gunfoundry main road, comprises brands such as Contessa, Hyundai, Benz, and Nissan.

“We regularly keep changing the oil, check breaks, and clean them every day to avoid the accumulation of dust to ensure the smooth running of the car,” said the owner of the Hyundai open-top car.

The pandemic also took a toll on the retro car rental business which is already reeling under pressure from weak demand from customers.

“The business took an absolute nosedive after the Covid pandemic and it’s been almost three years but the business hasn’t bounced back yet,” said Habeed Saleem, who owns a vintage Benz car.

These cars are also used in movies for shooting purposes and are hired by visitors to sight see in Hyderabad during the evenings.