Dense fog blankets parts of Hyderabad, RGIA registers low visibility

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed dense foggy conditions for the second consecutive day on Monday.

The visibility dropped to a mere 300 meters at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, marking the first instance of such low visibility this winter season.

At 8:30 am, the airport experienced significantly reduced visibility. The foggy conditions persisted in various parts of the city, affecting daily commuters.

Temperatures in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas remained notably chilly.

The BHEL Factory in the city recorded a temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Moulali at 12.7 degrees Celsius, and Gachibowli at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these foggy conditions are likely to persist in the city for the next five days. The morning hours are expected to be shrouded in fog and mist, giving way to a partly cloudy sky later in the day. The average minimum temperature is predicted to hover between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius during this period.