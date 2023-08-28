Depressed over daughter’s death, man ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: Depressed over the death of his daughter, a man died by suicide at Khairatabad on Sunday night, the police said.

A Kishore Kumar (39), a resident of Khairatabad lived along with his family including wife and two children.

On Sunday, his daughter Aradhana died due to some health issues at a hospital.

“In the night, the Kishore went to the railway tracks at Khairatabad and jumped in front of a moving train. He died on the spot,” said an official of Government Railway Police Hyderabad.

On information the GRP Hyderabad visited the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered and investigation on.