Destination USA: All about Fulbright-Nehru fellowships for 2025-26

Check out criteria for for 2025-2026 postdoctoral research programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 11:45 PM

Fulbright-Nehru postdoctoral research fellowships are designed for Indian faculty and researchers in the early stages of their research careers in India. These fellowships are designed to provide faculty and researchers with opportunities to strengthen their research capacities. Postdoctoral fellows will have access to the finest resources in their areas of interest and have opportunities to build long-term collaborative relationships.

Applications are invited in the following fields only: Agricultural Sciences; Anthropology; Bioengineering; Chemistry; Computer Science; Earth Sciences; Economics; Education Policy and Planning; Energy Studies; History; Language/Literature/Linguistics; Materials Science; Mathematical Sciences; Neurosciences; Performing Arts; Physics; Political Science; Psychology; Public Health; Public Policy; Sociology; Urban and Regional Planning (with emphasis on smart cities and waste management); Visual Arts; and Women’s and Gender Studies.

Affiliation

The applicant must be affiliated with one US host institution for their grant. USIEF strongly recommends all applicants indicate affiliation preference and correspond, in advance, with a potential host institution. The invitation letter should indicate the duration of the visit, preferably with dates. If the applicant has secured a letter of invitation from a US institution, it should be included in the online application.

These fellowships provide

J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, an accident and sickness programme for exchanges per US government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel, a modest settling-in allowance and professional allowance.

Subject to the availability of funds, a dependent allowance and international travel may be provided for one accompanying eligible dependent, provided the conditional is with the grantee in the US for at least 80 per cent of the grant period.

Eligibility requirements

The applicant must have a PhD or a DM degree within the past four years. They must have obtained a PhD between July 15, 2020 and July 14, 2024. The applicant must have a publication in a reputed journal. They must upload a recent significant publication (copy of paper/article) on the online application and if the applicant is employed, please follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement.

How to apply

* Applications must be submitted online at: https://apply.iie.org/fvsp2025

* Review the FNPostdoc Applicant Instructions before starting your online application

* Please refer to the FNPostdoc Applicant Checklist before submitting the application

* In addition, you must complete and upload the FNPostdoc Applicant Annexure and FNPostdoc Letter of Support from the Home Institution on your online application (if applicable).

The application deadline is July 15 and for any queries, contact: postdoc@usief.org.in

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad