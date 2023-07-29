Destination USA: Vaccination Requirements for International Students

Vaccination is mandatory for students of all levels, including undergraduates, graduates, and doctoral candidates, regardless of their residential status

under U.S. Visa and Immigration regulations, obtaining specific vaccinations is mandatory for immigrant and non-immigrant applicants. These requirements are to protect public health and prevent the spread of diseases.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the following criteria for vaccinations:

A vaccine that protects against a condition that can spread or has the potential to spread.

A vaccine that safeguards against a disease that has been eradicated or is close to eradicating in the United States.

International students attending universities and colleges in the United States must also meet vaccination requirements outlined on their universities' websites.

Vaccinations required for F1 visa holders include the following:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Influenza

Influenza type b (Hib)

Measles

Meningococcal

Mumps

Pneumococcal

Pertussis

Polio

Rotavirus

Rubella

Tetanus and diphtheria toxoids

Varicella

International students can receive the necessary immunizations in their home country or consider Student Cover’s United Healthcare insurance plans, such as SC Plus or SC Elite, which often cover most preventive care vaccinations in the United States.

It’s important to note that certain immunizations, like the Hepatitis B vaccine, may require a series of doses spread over several months. Suppose you miss a dose due to the start date of your course; consult with your university international office representative to explore the possibility of receiving the vaccination in the United States. However, be aware that vaccines are more expensive in the United States.

Remember, vaccinations are mandatory for all students wishing to study in the United States. Therefore, it is crucial to inquire about the specific immunization requirements for international students at their universities to ensure compliance and a smooth transition.

– US Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

