Dettol launches India’s first and largest Hygiene Olympiad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:04 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

The main aim of the program is to identify hygiene gaps and encourage children to learn about the importance of hygiene in their lives. The program will reach 24 million children across India.

Hyderabad: Covid-19 has changed the mindset of people towards hygiene as many started practicing good hand hygiene to keep the virus at bay. To promote the importance of hygiene among children, Reckitt, which owns the Dettol brand, has floated the new Dettol Hygiene Olympiad.

The main aim of the program is to identify hygiene gaps and encourage children to learn about the importance of hygiene in their lives. The program will reach 24 million children across India.

The first of its kind Olympiad will also identify ‘Hygiene Champions’, who can become promoters of good hygiene practices. They also get an opportunity to address various issues such as reduction in school absenteeism, reduction in illnesses, and living in a happier and healthier home.

According to the company, the Olympiad will enhance students’ reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills.

“The launch of the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad is a step towards addressing the paradigm shift that sees hygiene and health overlapping in more ways than one, building an ecosystem under Reckitt that allows children to become ‘Hygiene Leaders’ of tomorrow,” said Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice President, Reckitt South Asia

Students can take the exam by logging on to dettolhygieneolympiad.com, and the winners of the Olympiad will be felicitated on October 2. The Olympiad by Dettol is open to all students from class 1 to 10 and children in the age group of 5 to 15 years can take part.

It is conducted in partnership with the Indian Talent Olympiad, EY India, and Plan India.

Bringing together the messaging of hygiene being the new health, Banega Swasth India has launched the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad in partnership with ITO (@Olympiadexams), EY (@EY_India) & Plan India (@Plan_India). pic.twitter.com/0NJHxROTdN — Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) September 7, 2022