Devi Prasad slams Congress govt for bid to divide employees and farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: Former TNGO leader Devi Prasad said on Saturday that the Congress government was attributing the delay in disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers to its commitment to payment of salaries to government employees right on first of every month.

But it appeared to be deliberate attempt being made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to drive a wedge between government employees and the farming community.

Taking a strong exception to move to create a rift between the two vital sections of the society, he pointed out that even the Chief Minister had gone on record saying that the implementation of schemes such as loan waiver and Rythu Bandhu were getting delayed because of the payment of salaries to government employees in the first week of the month.

Creating such impressions in the minds of the farmers would leave them disillusioned. The farmers would be left with the feeling that they were of lesser importance compared to the government employees, he said.