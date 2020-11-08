Dharani turns MROs people-friendly

Cooperation and cordial reception at facilities, a rarity in the past, is now a common sight

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:10 am

Kasipet (Mancherial): Apart from simplifying registration, succession and partition of properties, Dharani portal is turning certain rarities into common sights. One can witness cordial reception of applicants extended by the officials of the Revenue Department, who earlier drew criticism for showing negligence and expecting bribes to do their service.

Nakka Manga and Gotla Mamatha, siblings of Devapur village in Kasipet mandal, were surprised when their job relating to registration of gifted land was carried out within no time. They were impressed by the cooperation of revenue officials during the process, which was a rarity in the past.

Manga and Mamatha, daughters of Ailaveni Rayamallu, a worker of Orient Cement Company in Devapur, were gifted pieces of land by their parents two months ago. They booked a slot on Thursday by visiting a MeeSeva office. They left for Kasipet at 11.30 am and reached here at 12.00 pm.

The sisters were received by the revenue officials and told to bring a colour photocopy of their Aadhaar card and other documents that they forgot to do. Their photographs and iris were recorded as part of the registration. They were given the documents of their passbook at 12.30 pm. They were emerging out of the office flashing smiles, which was also a rare scene at Mandal Revenue Offices.

“I could not believe at the rate of speed in which the registration of the property was done. Importantly, the officials were lending a helping hand in completing the process. Their support and warmth was outstanding. I think this was possible with the advent of the Dharani portal introduced by the government,” Manga acknowledged.

While Rayamallu gifted 1.24 acres of land to Manga, his wife Laxmi offered 1.20 acres of land to Mamatha following the retirement of their father. Manga paid Rs 8,299 towards charges of the registration, mutation, printing of the passbooks, etc., at the time of booking slots and it was Rs 8,800 for Laxmi.

N Bhumeshwar, Kasipet MRO opined that the new system remarkably simplified the process of registrations, successions and partitions which used to be a tedious task in the past. He stated that authorities of the Revenue department were extending their support to the applicants in getting the works done, considering their poor familiarity with the process.

“Most of the applicants are from rural parts. They are unable to understand the system. They are helped by clerical staffers in availing the services,” he stated.

