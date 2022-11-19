Dharmasagar Reservoir to become tourist hub for Hanamkonda soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

As part of its plans for development of the spot, the KUDA is going to take up work on developing the bund, seating arrangements, lighting, landscaping and toilets at an estimated cost of Rs.2 crore in the first phase.

Hanamkonda: One of the scenic locations near Hanamkonda, the Dharmasagar Reservoir is all set to become a major tourist hub in the district soon, thanks to the efforts of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

As part of its plans for development of the spot, the KUDA is going to take up work on developing the bund, seating arrangements, lighting, landscaping and toilets at an estimated cost of Rs.2 crore in the first phase.

“The work will commence soon. We are going to develop a two-km-long bund,” KUDA Project Officer (PO) E Ajit Reddy said.

“The contractor has to finish the works within six months from the commencement of the work,” he added.

Located about 25 kilometres away from the district headquarters, the Dharmasagar reservoir abuts the hillocks of the Devunoor forest area. Mupparam tank and the Kakatiya era Muppirinadha or Mukyandha Swamy temple near this place is the only major lung space for the Hanamkonda district as it is the only forest area. Though the forest and tourism departments made plans to make this area as an eco-tourist centre, it did not materialise earlier.

However, KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya is said to be keen on developing the place as a tourist attraction for the benefit of the city dwellers as well as visitors from far off places.

The KUDA is planning to develop the reservoir as a major tourist hub with at least Rs 10 crore in a phased manner. Setting up a ropeway for cars and cottages for tourists to stay are also on the cards.

Environmental activist and Vana Seva Society (VSS) founder Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao has welcomed the move, but has also urged the State government to protect the Devanoor forest block from encroachers.

“There is a proposal for announcing the Devanoor forest area as Reserve Forest (RF). The matter is pending with the District Administration for issuing the notification under section 4 of Telangana Forest Act,” he added.