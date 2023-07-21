Diabetic Foot Care Clinic at OGH launched

In an initiative aimed at providing specialized diabetic care to the poor, the Osmania General Hospital launched a diabetic foot clinic.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: In an initiative aimed at providing specialized diabetic care to the poor, the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Friday launched a diabetic foot clinic offering an entire gamut of diabetic foot care services for chronic patients, free of cost.

The clinic will take impressions of patient’s foot and provide them with customized footwear free of cost. It will analyze if a patient needs specialized diabetic shoes and then manufacture a customized shoe.

Treatment will be provided for foot ulcers, which if not treated on time, could potentially lead to amputation.

“The new facility will also strive to spread awareness on the importance of foot care among diabetic patients. Patients from economically weaker sections tend to be less informed about the importance of foot care among diabetes,” OGH Superintendent, Dr B Nagender, said after inaugurating the clinic.

The OGH Endocrinology department, which is managing the newly launched diabetic foot clinic, provides services to at least 400 to 500 chronic diabetic patients on a daily basis. While medicines, diagnostic tests and consultations with super-specialty doctors for patients is being provided free of cost, for foot care needs, patients till now used to depend on private healthcare facilities.

The diabetic foot clinic is the result of collaboration between voluntary organisations LEPRA, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) and OGH.