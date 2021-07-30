Didn’t want new cars: KCR

Says cars that were used by the previous CMs in undivided AP were repainted with white colour

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday revealed how he had rejected a proposal to go in for a new fleet of cars immediately after the TRS formed the government in the new State in 2014. Stating that he was not interested in getting himself a new fleet of cars after government formation, he said the cars that were used by the previous Chief Ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh were black in colour. “When I informed the IG Security that I don’t like black, he said we could go for new cars. I, however, turned down this idea and instead, had the old cars repainted with white colour,” he said, adding that then-Governor E S L Narasimhan even mocked him as a miser.

Listing out the steps taken for toddy tappers, weavers, Golla kuruma, fishermen, nayee brahmins and MBC community among others, the Chief Minister said suicides and migration were stopped because of free power supply and Rythu Bima schemes. Since toddy tappers faced several problems in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the State government waived dues and tree tax. Once Palamuru and Rangareddy and Sita Rama Lift Irrigation projects are completed, it would be a boon for the people. Since the agriculture sector was strengthened, the State registered record cultivation of paddy.

Referring to the problems of Dalits, the Chief Minister said he discussed discrimination being faced by Dalits at several platforms including lack of opportunities to them and that they don’t have properties. To help them Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the Budget. Chief Minister said Dalit Bandhu was supposed to be implemented a year ago and because of Covid-19 it could not be materialised. Stating that Telangana is a rich State, he said the State’s GSDP was much higher than the national GDP. Telangana is in second place in the per capita income growth rate in the country and no state in the country was implementing the schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak and KCR kits schemes.

For the first time in the country, PRC was implemented to the employees and a similar benefit was extended to the contract and outsourcing staff. One can see the difference in the salary of ASHA workers before and after the formation of Telangana. Each Home Guard is now getting Rs 50,000 and risk allowance was given to the traffic police constables only in Telangana. “We are implementing the schemes on humanitarian grounds and more needs to be done,” he said.

The Chief Minister said many people from 45 villages bordering Maharashtra under the leadership of TRS MLA Baji Reddy Goverdhan met him requesting to merge their villages with Telangana to avail the welfare schemes implemented in the State. Some are even seeking tickets to contest the Sarpanch elections. “I pacified the villagers,” he said. “We should not waste our time when some people unnecessarily make noise,” he said saying that many shout when a herd of elephants move. “We should ignore,” he said. Explaining as how the Kanti Velugu programme was evolved, the Chief Minister asked whether previous rulers showed any concern towards people.

“If we show concern towards others then we will be able to solve their problems,” he said. Senior Congress leader and former Minister K Jana Reddy in the State Assembly said that he would wear a TRS scarf and do a campaign if a 24-hours power supply was given. But Jana Reddy contested the by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency from Congress a few months ago. Recalling his association with Peddi Reddy since the inception of TDP, Chief Minister said the former was his good friend and expressed happiness for joining the TRS.

