Rotarians join in ‘Tri Colour Walk’ on eve of 77th Independence Day at Necklace Road

Rotarians from across Telangana, Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, from Guntur and Prakasam, in Andhra Pradesh joined in unique ‘Tri Colour Walk’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: Rotarians from across Telangana, Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, from Guntur and Prakasam, in Andhra Pradesh joined in unique ‘Tri Colour Walk’ on the eve of the 77th Indian Independence Day, at the Thrill City, Necklace Road, here on Sunday.

Dr Shankar Reddy Busireddy, District Governor 2023-24, RI District 3150, flagged off the human chain rally with 100 meters Indian Flag, amidst celebratory enthusiasm and patriotic fervor displayed by the participants.

Rotary International District 3150, comprising the Rotary Club Secunderabad West; Rotary Club Jubilee Hills, Rotary Club Hyd Legend; Rotary Club Megacity, Rotary Club Hyderabad Pride, Rotary Club Sanikpuri, Rotary Club Himayathnagar, Rotary Club Miyapur, Rotary Club Hyderabad Crusaders and others organized the walk.

