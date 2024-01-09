Dining nightmare for OU Ladies Hostel inmates: Worms found in lunch food

The issue prompted women students to stage a protest with worms infested plates in front of their hostel on the campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: A seemingly routine dining experience turned into a nightmare for the Osmania University Ladies Hostel inmates as they found worms in the food served in their lunch on Tuesday.

The issue prompted women students to stage a protest with worms infested plates in front of their hostel on the campus here. Students questioned the university administration as to how they should eat the worms and insects-laced food.

Stating that they were not being served hygienic food, protesting students said the issue of worms in the food was brought to the notice of the administration in the last two-three months. However, the pleas fell on deaf ears.

Students alleged that the administration threatened to cancel their admissions if they raise issues. They demanded immediate solution to the issue and wanted the administration to immediately remove hostel director Kalyana Lakshmi from her position.