BBA student in NMIMS Hyderabad excels in campus placement

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: A Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) student of 2023 batch from NMIMS Hyderabad, Malissa Fernandes has been appointed as the Deputy Manager, Corporate Communications at Axis Bank, securing a groundbreaking salary package of Rs 10.05 lakh, a press release on Monday said.

The Director of NMIMS Hyderabad, Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh, who congratulated the student, also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Ashish Biswas, Program Chairperson along with Ashish Pal and the Placement Team at NMIMS Hyderabad.

“At NMIMS Hyderabad, we are committed to providing an environment that empowers our students to embrace challenges, innovate fearlessly, and contribute meaningfully to the world,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr. Ashish Biswas pointed out that the educational institute provides a 360-degree holistic learning experience. Industry talks and connections are also integral parts of the training at NMIMS.

