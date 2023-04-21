Hyderabad top location for apprentices in Q4: Report

Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Among the metro cities in the country, Hyderabad, a hub for the IT, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals companies, defence manufacturing units and start-ups, has emerged as the top location for apprentices in Q4 (January-March 2023).

The TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook report has revealed that Hyderabad with 78 per cent Net Apprenticeship Outlook (NAO), followed by Delhi at 74 per cent NAO and Bengaluru 68 per cent NAO, witnessed an increase in apprenticeship engagement as compared to the previous HY (Jul – Dec 2022).

The report by TeamLease Services, a people supply chain company, indicated that 83 per cent of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82 per cent in Delhi and 80 per cent in Bengaluru.

The study on the apprentice engagement in India covered 14 cities and 24 industries and surveyed 597 employers and captured the appointment sentiment for the period Q4 2022 (January to March, 2023).

According to the report, while metro cities lead in terms of recruitment intent, non-metro cities including Coimbatore (79 per cent NAO), Nagpur and Pune (76 per cent NAO each) and Ahmedabad (70 per cent NAO) also witnessed a positive trajectory.

“In 2023, we expect to see a promising outlook for apprenticeship engagement in India, with continued growth in locations like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore. These cities, being hubs of the IT/tech industry, provide ample opportunities for apprentices to gain industry-specific skills and knowledge, while contributing to the growth of the technology sector,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.