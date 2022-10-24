Diwali makes a colourful comeback in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:56 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Hyderabad: The streets and homes in Hyderabad on Monday were lit-up with colourful diyas and dazzling lights, as people from all walks of life celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Houses were illuminated with traditional oil-diyas and women got involved in the timeless Indian tradition of drawing colourful Rangoli in front of their homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

From early Monday, families and friends came together and exchanged gifts and Diwali greetings. Before lighting the firecrackers in the evening, families invited priests to perform special puja for Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, luck and prosperity.

Malls, commercial establishments, showrooms, government offices and housing societies across Hyderabad were decked-up with fancy lights and decorations. A festive atmosphere was all-pervasive, as people, after a lull of three years due to the Covid pandemic, came out in large numbers and celebrated Diwali with gusto.

While colonies and local markets teeming with festival shoppers, the main thoroughfares in Hyderabad were, by and large, empty on Monday. As Diwali is well known for sharing gifts, the local rotary clubs, philanthropists, voluntary organisations and MNCs visited old age homes, orphanages and government hospitals, including Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to gift sweets, clothes, food items and crackers to the inmates and patients.

Earlier, on Sunday, to create a perfect ambience, and attract prosperity, happiness and positivity, people took up the annual Diwali cleaning in commercial establishments including shops, wholesale markets, homes and apartments.