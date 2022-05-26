Doctor found dead at lodge in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: A doctor was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a lodge at Afzalgunj in the city on Thursday.

K Anil Kumar (31) of Peddapuram in East Godavari completed his MBBS from Mamatha Medical College in Khammam. He came to the city four days ago and booked a room at the Pearl City Lodge located at Afzalgunj.

The police said the management of the lodge got suspicious when the doctor did not open the door in the morning, and informed the police. The police who broke open the door found him lying on the bed. “A lot of medicines were lying besides his body. We suspect Kumar might have consumed some pills or injected some fluid and ended his life,” said Afzalgunj police.

The family members of Kumar were informed and they reached the spot. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the death of the doctor.