Doctor sacked for holding pre-wedding shoot in Operation Theatre

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors.

10 February 2024

Chitradurga: A doctor was sacked after he had a pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee inside an operation theatre at a hospital in Chitradurga distrcit of Karnataka.

The video of the shoot shows the doctor, who was working on a contractual basis at the hospital in Chitradurga district, and her fiancee performing a fake surgery. The couple was armed with medical equipment and a full-fledged lighting setup in the background.

Camerapersons and other technicians can be heard laughing as they recorded the act.

A man who pretended to be the patient for the act is seen sitting up, bursting into laughter.

The district administration terminated the doctor from the service after the video went viral on social media.

“We had appointed him through the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contract basis a month ago as a medical officer. The operation theatre in question is currently unused and is undergoing repairs. It has not been in operation since September,” District Health Officer of Chitradurga Renu Prasad said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Rao said, “A doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theater of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service.

“Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors”.

The minister said, “All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules”.

“I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals.

Everyone should focus on performing the duty knowing that the facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people,” he added.