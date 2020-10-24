Donations pour in for Telangana CMRF

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Several organisations and individuals contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards supporting the State government in its endeavours towards relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Hyderabad and other Urban Local Bodies in the State. The donations are being received following a clarion call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to all, to contribute their might for supporting the flood affected families.

Pharma company Divi’s Laboratories contributed Rs 5 crore to the CMRF and handed over a cheque to Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday. GMR Hyderabad International Airport too contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the CMRF, while Rs 1 crore each was donated by Telangana Poultry Breeders Association, Telangana Poultry Federation, Sneha Foundation of Sneha Poultry Farms, and Srichaitanya Students Facility Management Private Limited. The Poultry Breeders Association president and MP G Ranjith Reddy as well as the Poultry Federation president Errabelli Pradeep Rao among others handed over cheques to Rama Rao on behalf of their respective organisations.

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology also donated Rs 50 lakh as assistance to the measures taken by the State government in the rain and flood-affected areas. The Hospital managing director Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that the financial assistance is extended to support measures taken by the Chief Minister for the relief and rehabilitation of the people in the affected areas. Laurus Labs Limited presented a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the CMRF.

Further, Allied Blendes and Distillers chairman Kishore R Chabbria handed over cheque for Rs 1 crore to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Friday towards contribution to the CMRF. While Ramakrishna Garagaparthi presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Minister KT Rama Rao towards the Relief Fund, Lilasons Breweries chairman Anil Sunkar and Sudhakar Reddy also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Secretary.

