Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Dinakar, Head Corporate Affairs, Anheuser-Busch and Ishank Gupta, Commercial Director, South Asia handed over a cheque for Rs. 50 lakh and T Sreedhar, AGM, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. handed over a cheque for Rs.25 lakh to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, at BRKR Bhavan towards Chief Minister Relief fund (CMRF).

