Don’t deny admissions to students over bank guarantee, KNRUHS directs colleges

The Government Orders (126 and 127) said “candidates shall be permitted to submit bank guarantee for tuition fee of ensuing academic year within one month after closure of admissions”.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:06 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has directed the principals and managements of affiliated private medical and dental colleges not to refuse admission to selected MBBS/Dental candidates for non-submission of Bank Guarantee at the time of reporting for MBBS/BDS admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

“All the Principals of Private non-minority medical/dental colleges and minority medical colleges are hereby informed that in accordance with GO Ms 126 and 127 (released last year), candidates allotted MBBS/BDS seats in the counselling can submit Bank Guarantee for tuition fee for ensuing academic year within one month after closure of admissions,” a notification from KNRUHS said.

