KNRUHS notifies for second phase of web counselling for medical seats

The medical seats that were left vacant after the first phase of counselling will be filled in the second phase.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Wednesday issued a notification to conduct the second-phase of counselling for admission into MBBS courses under convener quota in affiliated private and government medical colleges.

The seat matrix on the availability of medical seats has been uploaded on the university website (www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in) .

Candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list including PWD, CAP and EWS quota candidates on KNRUHS website can exercise web options from 8 am on August 30 to 1 pm on September 1 through website https://tsmedadm.tsche.in/