DOST spot admissions to be held on November 29

Updated On - 04:41 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The spot admission in all private un-aided colleges and self-finance courses of private aided colleges, as part of the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022-23, will be taken-up on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Convenor, DOST-2022-23, Prof R Limbadri and Commissioner, Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal in a notification on Monday said.