DOST special drive admissions schedule announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

The State government on Saturday announced the schedule to take up special drive degree admissions through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)-2022. The State government on Saturday announced the schedule to take up special drive degree admissions through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)-2022.

As per the schedule issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, registration on the DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in/ with a fee of Rs.400 can be done from October 25 to 28. After registration, candidates can exercise web options on October 26, 27 and 28.

Certificate verification for candidates seeking admissions under special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Extra-Curricular Activities) will be done at university helpline centres on October 28.

Seats will be allotted on October 29 and candidates have to self-report online between October 29 and 31 besides report at the allotted college on or before October 31.

The special drive admissions is for students who have not registered on the DOST, so far. It is also for students who earlier registered on the DOST but did not get the seat.

Students who had confirmed their seat in the college by submitting the college confirmation OTP can also participate in the special drive admissions for sliding from one course to another course in the same college. All candidates have been advised to exercise more web options to secure a seat.