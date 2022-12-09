Double delight for Kannan, Srinivas at GVK Nationals Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Sethu Kannan and Srinivas Reddy bagged twin titles at the 26th GVK Nationals Tennis Championship organised by All India Senior Tennis Association at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, on Friday.

Sethu Kannan bagged 35 singles title after beating Vijay Anand 6-4, 6-4. He then joined hands with Vijay Anand to bag doubles title after seeing off G Raja and Dilip pair 6-1, 6-2..

In the 55 category, Srinivas downed RN Ramesh 6-2, 6-2 for singles title. He, along with RN Ramesh then took the doubles title defeating the pair of Paul Manoher and Anand Swaroop 6-3, 6-2.

Results (All Finals): 35 Singles: Sethu Kannan bt Vijay Anand 6-4,6-4;

Doubles: Kannan/Vijay Anand bt G Raja/Dilip 6-1,6-2;

45 Singles: Armugam bt Waheed 6-4,6-2;

Doubles: KVN Murthy/Murgan bt Waheed/Manikandan 7-6,8-6,6-3,10-5;

55 Singles: Srinivas Reddy bt R N Ramesh 6-2,6-2;

Doubles: Srinivas Reddy/R N Ramesh bt Paul Manoher/Anand Swaroop 6-3,6-2;

65 Singles: S Settu bt V Dhananjayulu 6-3,6-1;

Doubles: Setu/Sanyasi Raju bt Gajapathy/Parthasarathy 6-0,7-6,7-5;

70 Singles: N Sudhakar Reddy bt Radha Krishna Murthy 6-2,3-6,10-1;

Doubles: Rambabu/Sudhakar Reddy bt DSN Raju/K Radha Krishna 7-6,7-3,6-1.