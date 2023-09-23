Telangana High Court sets aside June 11 Group-I preliminary test

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:41 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday set aside the Group-I preliminary test conducted on June 11.

A petition was filed in the court saying biometrics of candidates were not taken and that OMR sheets did not have hall ticket numbers and photographs of candidates. The court allowed petition and set aside the Group-I preliminary test.

A total of 3,80,081 candidates registered and 2,33,506 appeared for the preliminary test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

As many as 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy

Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner Grade – II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers have been notified by the TSPSC.