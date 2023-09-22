Dr Ramana elected as IMA Mancherial district president

Dr Ramana had served the president twice in the past.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Mancherial: A prominent ENT specialist Dr Pujari Ramana was unanimously elected as the president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mancherial district unit. Results of elections to various posts of the unit were declared on Thursday.

Dr KVLN Murthy was elected as general secretary, while treasurer was Dr KMN Srinivas. Dr Ravi Prasad, Goli Purnachandar, N Srinivas, Swarupa Rani and K Padma were elected as vice-presidents of the unit, while R Keerthi and Y Srinivas were elected as state council members.

