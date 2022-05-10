Dragvanti to host drag fest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dragvanti, a unique platform that was started to bring awareness to drag traditions and culture in the country, is hosting Hyderabad Drag Fest on May 15 to highlight the drag space and how diversity can be presented with the work of art.

“The event is bringing more than seven drag artistes together including some noted names like Cologne Doll, Odisha’s first drag queen Khemaya, Hyderabad’s first drag queens SAS and Nutty Savitri, and first Telugu drag king J, Smiitinn, Anisha Naidu, and India’s first drag twins Shanya and Shamna,” says, a classical dancer, drag artiste, and the founder of Dragvanti.

“For the audience who are planning to attend the event, this will be an evening filled with pride in the air,” he adds.

Audiences can expect a series of unique drag performances ranging from classical dance to live drag band, from Bollywood to Tollywood, from comedy to theatre. The event will be held at WeWork Krishe Emerald at Kondapur at 5:00 pm.