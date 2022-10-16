DRDL scientist conferred with Dr N Kondal Rao Memorial Award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi

Hyderabad: Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi, Senior Scientist and Programme Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad has been conferred with the prestigious Dr N Kondal Rao Memorial Award for the year 2022 by Indian Society for Non-destructive Testing (ISNT) in recognition of his significant R&D contributions in the development of Missiles & Aerospace Systems and related technologies.

As a senior defence scientist with over three decades of expertise, Dr Joshi made sustained R&D contributions and played a vital role in strengthening self-reliance in the indigenous design, development and production of critical components for weapon system development.

Dr Joshi pursued his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University, Master’s degree in Management Science from Pune University and received PhD in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Warangal.

He is a Fellow of many scientific and professional bodies including Institution of Engineers India (FIE), Indian Institution of Production Engineers (FIIPE) and others, a press release said.