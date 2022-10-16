CriticalRiver receives three awards by Comparably

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:58 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

The organization has swept the board in all three categories in the Q3 Workplace Culture Awards 2022 from the leading corporate brand reputation platform.

Hyderabad: CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, announced that it has once again been rated as one of the best places to work based on the work-life balance, compensation, and other benefits at the company.

The organization has swept the board in all three categories in the Q3 Workplace Culture Awards 2022 from the leading corporate brand reputation platform. The company has been awarded in three categories, including best company for perks and benefits, best company for work-life balance, and best company for compensation. The company won a total of eight comparably awards this year, a press release said.

“It has always been our aim to cultivate a healthy lifestyle together with a perfect work-life balance, be empathetic, and focus on a good future,” said Anji Maram, CEO of CriticalRiver.