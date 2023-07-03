Dream of Congress leaders to defeat BRS will remain a dream: MLC Madhusudhan

BRS party will win the next Assembly elections and Chandrashekhar Rao would become Chief Minister for the third time, said Tata Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

BRS leader T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The dream of Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to defeat BRS would remain a dream, asserted the party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

The public in the State, especially in Khammam was with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The party would win the next Assembly elections and Chandrashekhar Rao would become Chief Minister for the third time, he noted. Speaking to the media Madhusudhan hit at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Srinivas Reddy, who he said lacked minimum knowledge of public issues. The leaders instead of explaining what they were going to do for the welfare of people confined to criticising the BRS.

The Telangana government has already started distribution of podu pattas to tribals for over 4 lakh acres of land. But Rahul said if his party comes to power podu pattas would be distributed to podu cultivators and it proves his ignorance, the MLC said. Congress party meeting in Khammam on Sunday was used as a platform telling lies and making personal remarks for political gain. BRS would not be a B team to any political entity but it would a team that strives for welfare of weaker and suppressed sections.

On the contrary, Congress party used to be B team of BJP party to oppose BRS party. It became clear during the Gujarat elections. Congress has not cleared its stance on the Ordinance issue by the BJP government reducing the powers of Delhi State government. During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi went to Madhya Pradesh instead of Gujarat where elections took place. People assumed that Rahul did not go to Gujarat to help BJP, Madhusudhan said.

It was shameful that Revanth Reddy who called Congress ‘Scam Grace’ was making allegations of corruption against the BRS regime. Komatiteddy Venkat Reddy bargained to join BRS, went abroad to help his brother in recent bye-election in Nalgonda district.

BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju, SUDAchairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao and others were present.