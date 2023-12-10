Dreams of crores of Hindus will come true: Kavitha

The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust released photos of the sanctum sanctorum enshrining Ram in the new temple being built in Ayodhya.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the dream of crores of Hindus would come true with the installation and consecration of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy idols for worship at Ayodhya Ram Mandir next month.

The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust released photos of the sanctum sanctorum enshrining Ram in the new temple being built in Ayodhya. Sharing the video made with photos of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir released by the trust, Kavitha said the auspicious hours were to be welcomed by all the people of Telangana.

“It is happy that the wishes of Hindus will be fulfilled on this occasion. Many people are waiting to visit the Ram temple,” she said.