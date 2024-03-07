Drinking water: Crisis, inaction irk Manikonda residents

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 7 March 2024, 11:15 PM

A billboard seeking basic needs displayed on a gate in Manikonda.

Hyderabad: The sweltering summer heat has exacerbated the plight of residents in Manikonda, who have been grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water for nearly a month.

Frustrated by the lack of action from authorities, residents have taken to putting up billboards barring politicians from entering their communities, demanding immediate attention to their basic need for water.

“No entry for politicians asking for votes,” reads one of the billboards displayed at the entrance of Khizra Enclave in Puppalaguda locality. Similar billboards have sprung up across the area, highlighting the severity of the water crisis.

According to residents, the situation has deteriorated significantly since mid-February, with many households enduring days without any proper drinking water supply. Despite numerous complaints lodged with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), residents lamented receiving inadequate responses or assistance from the authorities.

Karthik, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Manikonda, said, “There has been no proper drinking water supply for several days now. Despite numerous complaints, the supply would occasionally arrive, but even then, the pressure is so low that it barely lasts a day.” He highlighted the exorbitant charges imposed by private water tankers, which have become the last resort for many residents.

Alashyam Naveen, a councilor at Manikonda Municipality, accused officials of downplaying the severity of the water supply crisis and said, “There has been no water supply for at least five days now. Even when it does come, the pressure is so feeble that it barely fills a single bucket.”

The impact of the water scarcity is felt acutely across the locality, with apartment complexes bearing the brunt of the crisis. “We used to receive alternating water supplies from HMWS&SB and next-day water tanker deliveries,” remarks a resident of Alkapuri Township. “However, since February 20, there have been only two to three occasions of water supply, all with noticeably reduced pressure.”

The dire situation has forced many residents to resort to daily purchases of water from private tankers, further exacerbating the financial burden on already-strained households.

In Tirumala Hills, another affected locality, residents paint a grim picture of their daily struggles. “Our society of 60 flats purchases approximately 18,000 litres of water every day,” reveals a resident. “We currently order three tankers daily, with private suppliers charging rates ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800,” added another resident.