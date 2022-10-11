| Drinking Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad

Drinking water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The supply of drinking water will be disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday in some parts of the city due to emergency repairs work being taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) at Asifnagar.

The affected areas include Syed Nagar, Chintal Basthi, Ahmed Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Nampally and Vijayanagar Colony. The supplies will also be disrupted in Kishan Nagar, Indira Nagar, Vaddera Basti, Red Hills, Dattatreya Colony, Bazarghat, Aghapura, Gunfoundry, Chirag Ali lane, Ghode ki Khabar, Abids and Sitaram Bagh.

Also Read Hyderabad: Pub raided at Gachibowli for sound pollution