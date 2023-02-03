Hyderabad’s popular bangle market ‘Laad Bazar’ to regain lost glory

This centuries-old market will be restored by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority within a year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Laad Bazar, city’s popular bangle market near Charminar, is all set to regain its past glory.

As part of the exercise to revive the charm of the historic market, a series of efforts have been going on and the facade for shops has been finalised. Now, the facades of all the shops in Laad Bazar will have a uniform design including design of name boards.

“Presently, two shops have already been restored and a similar pattern will be replicated for all the other shops in Laad Bazar,” said a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official.

This centuries-old market will be restored by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority within a year. The market was inspected by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday.

According to Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), Laad Bazaar, formerly called Lord Bazaar, has more than 350 shops selling bangles encrusted with coloured stones. In more than one-kilometer long shopping strip, there are shops selling bangles, wedding related items, saris, and low cost jewellery.

This market, located on one of the four major thoroughfares emerging from Charminar has scores of people visiting every day. These shops have been here for nearly 200 years and still continue to draw buyers. The brass and silver framed bangles with pearls studded onto them here are also in great demand for weddings.