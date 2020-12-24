Dru Gold sets up 15th store in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, Dru Gold said, “We at Dru Gold understand how to unlock the value from jewellery and ornaments of gold and deploy cash to empower our customers to prosper in many ways.”

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based gold recycling startup Dru Gold continues to expand its foothold with the launch of its 15th store at Chanda Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, Dru Gold said, “We at Dru Gold understand how to unlock the value from jewellery and ornaments of gold and deploy cash to empower our customers to prosper in many ways.”

“In order to provide instant liquidity to customers and provide solutions to the problems faced by them in the gold loan industry, we aim to set up our operations globally and strengthen our foothold in the organised gold recycling industry,” added Agarwal.

In a market largely dominated by the unorganised sector, Dru Gold ensures trust, transparency and reliability in all its processes to offer instant compensations. The organisation offers exchange rates on gold with minimum service charges. Dru Gold claims to have already served over 1,000 customers through its existing stores.

With the gold prices being at an all-time high, customers can avail the benefits by putting their old and unused gold to good use for instant liquidity to meet their urgent requirements, the company said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .