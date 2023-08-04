Drug peddling gang held in Abdullapurmet

According to the police, Rajinikanth, who is addicted to consuming psychotropic substance, was earlier involved in similar cases along with his friend Sameer, whom he met on social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police caught a five-member drug peddling gang on charges of smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Hyderabad.

The arrested persons include P.Rajinikanth, ITA student from Nakrekal in Nalgonda, Mohd.Sameer from Kurnool, V.Sathwik Reddy from Disukhnagar, T.Vamshi from Saroornagar and G.Hemanth from Dilsukhnagar. A person identified as Tirupati, hailing from Odisha, is absconding.

“The duo planned to earn easy money by drug peddling. For this, they stole bike from Vanasthalipuram belonging to a police constable and went to Malkangiri district in Odisha and purchased 5 kilos of marijuana for Rs.3, 000 and returned to Hyderabad,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Sathwik Reddy, Vamshi and Hemanth provided money for purchasing marijuana and selling to students in Hyderabad.